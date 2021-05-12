Despite the corona crisis, The Hague has a serious shortage of good, accessible office space. If that does not change, companies that want to establish themselves here will move away. The municipality of The Hague warns against this in an analysis. Real estate experts endorse this conclusion.

The supply of office space, especially around public transport hubs, has never been so low in the past forty years. At the moment, ‘only’ 4.3 percent of the offices are vacant, while that should be five percent, to be able to absorb fluctuations. Because it is not expected that much space will be added in the next four years, The Hague wants to take action.

Because the consequences of the shortages on the office market are already noticeable, the city council outlines. More than ten companies that wanted to establish themselves here have now moved to other cities, such as Rijswijk, Rotterdam and Amsterdam.

People work more from home

The corona crisis, in which more people work from home, does not change this for the time being, is also one of the conclusions in the report. Another factor in this is that many government institutions are located in The Hague. They are relatively less affected by the crisis. However, the occupancy rate in more flexible office spaces with often short-term contracts is decreasing as a result of working from home.

The municipality thinks that the corona crisis will have an impact on the office market in the long term. Half of the 25 largest employers expect to need less office space in the future, research shows. At the same time, those entrepreneurs miss direct contact with people. As a result, it is expected that offices will become more ‘meeting places’ in the future. In turn, this requires meeting places, consultation and presentation rooms, but also areas for sports or a good coffee and a restaurant.

The municipality: ‘This also makes the precise prediction of whether the corona crisis will actually lead to more vacancy in the long term, which is so difficult. It is quite possible that the number of ‘traditional’ workplaces will decrease, but that the remaining space will grow in proportion. ‘

The Hague wants good, sustainable offices

The Hague therefore wants to provide ‘sustainable, smart buildings’, preferably with greenery around them and close to public transport. The city council: ‘Even if larger companies actually decide to improve their office space efficiency, the preference for prime locations will continue to be great.’

Rick van Zwet, Manager Research & Consultancy at Dynamis, which researches the Dutch real estate market, recognizes the municipality’s analysis. When corona broke out, employers en masse let their staff work from home. Large groups have now returned to work as usual. Although the long-term effects are uncertain, he thinks it will be a more hybrid form of work: three days in the office, two at home, for example.

Companies require a different type of office

That will not lead to a huge decrease in offices, Van Zwet thinks. In addition, he shares the idea that a different type of office is required, closer to the centers of cities so that people can go for a sandwich during lunch and near stations.

Jorg Olie, partner and real estate advisor at Frisia Makelaars, also states that it is very difficult to predict the long-term consequences of the pandemic on the real estate market. ‘But if everyone decides to work from home for one day, it will be better than expected’, he says. He also states that tenants will probably want a different type of space, more focused on meetings and informal consultation. That added to the fact that before the crisis in The Hague there was much more demand than supply, leads him to the conclusion that there is still a need for good, accessible offices.

Government must continue to invest

Hence Van Zwet van Dynamis’ appeal to municipalities and other authorities: continue to invest in homes and offices, despite the crisis. ‘Because that didn’t happen during the previous crisis. Then there was a construction freeze. That is not good for the economy. You have to look at the long term. ‘

That is what The Hague wants to do now. The municipality is announcing all kinds of measures to stimulate the construction of offices, especially at the stations. For example, large offices may no longer simply be converted into homes and there is regular consultation with developers, investors and the larger commercial real estate agents. The hope that this will soon lead to results. For example near Hollands Spoor. Because, says the city council: this area can quickly become ‘a top location in the Randstad and the Netherlands’.

The Hague’s aim is to have 200,000 square meters of office space available for companies that want to move within the city or want to move there. That is roughly thirty football fields. But at the moment 187,000 square meters is available. In addition, the empty offices are in bad condition or not easily accessible by public transport.

Source: Omroepwest.nl

Photo: U.K. via Holland Park Media