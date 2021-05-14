After a storm of criticism, alderman Robert van Asten (D66) from The Hague has decided. He wants to adjust his proposal to charge ten euros per hour for parking in Scheveningen. In a committee meeting on Wednesday evening, he said he was sensitive to a plan by the D66 faction in which the increase only applies in the residential areas and not along the boulevard and in the harbor. This is to ensure that surfers who want to go out to sea for two hours and families who come to get a fish in the harbor do not suffer from the increase.

Alderman Van Asten was overcome by a torrent of criticism during the committee meeting. In the summer months, the alderman wants to increase the parking fee on the street from 3.90 euros to 10 euros per hour. This should persuade visitors to park their car in the parking garages so that extreme nuisance on Scheveningen, such as last summer, is prevented. Then the roads became full and all parking spaces on the street were taken, while there were still free spaces in the parking garages.

But the plan has met with considerable criticism . In the committee meeting thirteen people spoke to the board on behalf of themselves or an organization or company. With the exception of two residents, everyone’s message was the same: do not implement the increase.

Irreparable damage

According to Andre Triep of the Association of Beach Operators, a tenner an hour is ‘disastrous’ for the image of the seaside resort, which would be described as very expensive. “You do irreparable damage with that,” he said. Geert Verhoeff of surf school ‘The Shore’ does not like the increase either. “Children who come to surf for an hour cannot come to the beach with all their gear on a shared scooter,” he said.

Only two residents of northern Scheveningen supported the measure. They said they have parking problems all year round. ‘Introduce the measure so that we can also park near our homes again,’ said resident Akke de Vries.

Coalition is critical

Criticism can also be heard in the Hague city council. MEPs VVD and CDA are against and coalition members D66 and PvdA want the proposal to be amended. D66 will submit a proposal in the council meeting next week whereby the increase will only apply in the residential areas and not on the Strandweg and the port. “The point is that we keep the residential areas liveable for the residents,” said D66 party chairman Dennis Groenewold. ‘The parking spaces on the boulevard and the harbor can keep the normal rate.’

Although alderman Van Asten still thinks his plan is necessary to combat the nuisance, he does listen to D66’s proposal. ‘Perhaps increasing the parking rates on the Strandweg and in the Tweede Haven is a bit too much’, Van Asten acknowledged. ‘These are not residential streets and the usage is therefore different there. On the Strandweg it is about the surfers who come to Scheveningen with their van and want to surf for a while, and in the harbor it is about people who visit the restaurants or want to join a tour boat. I want to see if we can remove these areas from the proposal. ‘

Deterrent effect

Nevertheless, he wants to stick to the substantial increase for the other areas. Van Asten: ‘Adding a small amount to the current parking rate doesn’t help. We want visitors to park their cars in the parking garages, so that places on the street remain available for residents. A tenner an hour has a deterrent effect and that is what we want. ‘

Next week, the city council will decide on the increase. It must then become clear whether a majority supports the amendment of the proposal and whether coalition parties VVD and CDA are also going along with this.

Source: Omroepwest.nl

Photo: Jan Willem van Braak via Unsplash