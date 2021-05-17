The Municipality of The Hague, together with the police, Customs, Public Prosecution Service, HTM and the fire brigade, held an enforcement action in Scheveningen on Friday 14 May. As a result of the extreme forms of nuisance that entrepreneurs and residents experienced in Scheveningen last year, the campaign focused in particular on lout behavior in traffic. But attention was also paid to other forms of nuisance, including youth and noise nuisance, as well as nuisance as a result of alcohol and drug abuse.

Vehicle checks, noise and road safety

The police held a major traffic check together with Customs, OM, Royal Netherlands Marechaussee and the municipal parking team. Together they checked hundreds of vehicles. Much attention was paid to the presence of alcohol, drugs and nitrous oxide in traffic. 44 fines have been written for driving without a driver’s license and driving on the sidewalk, among other things. Furthermore, 11 vehicles (motorcycles and cars) were measured by a noise patrol. A device that measures the maximum sound level of a vehicle was used. The noise level was too high in 10 vehicles. In all these cases, this means that in addition to a fine of between 300 and 450 euros, the vehicle may no longer be driven until the vehicle has been re-inspected by the RDW.

During the traffic check, two people turned out to have outstanding fines that they had to pay immediately. One person was arrested for drunk driving while in possession of drugs. Customs found a hidden space in this vehicle, which meant that the vehicle was immediately confiscated. The audit also focused on mopeds and scooters. Dozens were subjected to a roller bench check. At least 5 moped riders eventually had to continue their way on foot. In the coming weeks, 113 people can expect a fine for parking without paying. A single car was already towed during the action due to anti-social parking behavior.

Checking homes

The Haagse Pandbrigade inspected 11 homes in which various abuses were found in nine homes. There was unlawful habitation in five houses. In one house there was an illegal room rental. Three houses were split rentals, while this is not allowed. 12 people who were registered turned out not to live here. Eight persons who did live were not registered in the Municipal Personal Records Database (BRP). Incorrect address registrations can cause abuses with, for example, benefits and allowances. Rents that were too high were found in eight homes. There was also illegal construction in two buildings. The municipality is further investigating the abuses and may take administrative action.

Visible and invisible checks

The hospitality team and HEIT checked signs of abuse in the hospitality industry and at other companies. For example, in one company medicines were sold while this is not permitted. Another company is investigating the sale of counterfeit chargers and cables for telephones. Stedin has issued a warning due to a possible fire hazard at the meters. In the fight against unfair competition, some terrace owners can also expect a response from the municipality because they were not closed after 6 pm.

Checks on pleasure boating and fishing

Pleasure boating and fishing in the water of the port was controlled by the municipal nautical enforcement. Many people responded positively to this.

Public transport checks

The HTM inspectors, together with the police, have checked several trams in the area. 25 persons were fined € 55 by the HTM. They could not show a valid ticket. Two people were taken away by the police because they had been reported for earlier infringements. Nine people were removed from the tram because they were not wearing a face mask or because of confrontations with the inspectors.

Reactions from the neighborhood

Several residents and entrepreneurs responded positively to the campaign. They thanked the enforcement parties for the action and their presence. The people who have been fined may think differently. These actions are intended to make the neighborhood safer and more pleasant for everyone. More and more residents are committed to their neighborhood. The municipality and the police are more likely to receive reports of suspicious and nuisance situations. We are very happy with this involvement and welcome it. People creating nuisances, and criminals, leave when they notice that residents stand up for their neighborhood. They don’t like it when there is a growing group of extra eyes and ears. So, cooperate and report! This can be done in the following ways:

Through the Customer contact center of the municipality.

Via a notification of public space for, among other things, reports about vermin, street lighting failure, waste, bicycle wrecks and items that are broken in the public space.

Through denhaag.nl/meringen for, among other things, reports about domestic nuisance or benefit fraud.

You can report suspicious situations to the police on telephone number 112 (urgent) or 0900 – 8844. This can also be done anonymously Report Crime Anonymous, telephone number 0800 – 7000.

For reports and advice about possible domestic violence or child abuse, call 0800 – 2000. Also visit the website www.veiligthuishaaglanden.nl.

Source and photos: Denhaag.nl