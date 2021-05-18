You must have noticed that the roads have become much busier in a short time. According to the ANWB, we are already at 85 percent of the traffic volume before corona. ‘In some places even more than one hundred percent and we hold our heart for September,’ says Arnoud Broekhuis of the ANWB.

Many ‘second’ cars were bought in the corona period. ‘These were mostly people who first took public transport, but they have now traveled by car through the corona crisis,’ says Broekhuis. Public transport is currently only at an occupancy rate of forty percent. The ANWB therefore does not expect this to increase any time soon.

The ANWB expects explosive chaos on the road, especially in September. ‘If the corona rules are relaxed further and everyone goes back to the office, it will be really busy. Many large companies still have staff working from home, but we are already 85 percent busy on the road.’ The ANWB therefore makes an urgent appeal to employers to continue to encourage working from home. In this way, traffic congestion, as we know it from 2019, can be prevented.

Motorists who spoke to Omroep West say they do recognize the crowds. “It’s just like the old days, relax in the queue all the time.” Truck drivers can see that something has changed: ‘Motorists have a shorter fuse. Really they cut you off, or you give you the middle finger. It’s really bizarre.’

Source: Omroepwest.nl

Photo: Gerrit Vermeulen via Unsplash