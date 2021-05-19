Ethical hackers can register again to participate in Hâck The Hague, the annual competition of the municipality of The Hague in which two hundred ethical hackers from the Netherlands and abroad try to find vulnerabilities in the digital infrastructure of the municipality and its suppliers. Both professional hackers and students are allowed to participate.

The hackers will try to break into the digital systems on September 27, although there are rules that must be adhered to: for example, the hackers must agree in advance to the condition that they report found vulnerabilities with evidence in a special portal and not disclose it.

Participants have a chance to win cash prizes ranging from 500 to 2000 euros. There is also a student prize: the Hâckademic Award, with which the municipality wants to encourage students and other upcoming talent to do more with cyber security.

The event is organized in collaboration with the Hague cyber security company Cybersprint. You can register until 1 June via the Cybersprint website .

Source: Denhaagfm.nl

Photo: Blake Connally via Unsplash