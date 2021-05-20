The number of beach bars along the Hague coast that can remain open all year round is being expanded. Now there are seven more, it will be thirteen. Alderman Anne Mulder (VVD) announced this on Wednesday. The intention is to make the beach more attractive to visitors in winter as well and to stimulate employment.

‘Making seaside resorts attractive for four seasons is a development that we are also seeing at other seaside resorts in the Netherlands. It is therefore important to strengthen our competitive position in relation to these other seaside resorts, ‘says Alderman Mulder.

At the same time, the city council wants to prevent important nature areas from suffering from the expansion. That is why not all beach tents are eligible for what is called year-round exploitation. Only the pavilions that are close to buildings can obtain a permit for this. It concerns three beach tents yet to be designated at Scheveningen Dorp / Morales Boulevard, two on the beach at Kijkduin and one on the beach at Zuidelijke Havenhoofd.

Entrepreneurs reasonably satisfied

In 2012, the municipality decided that a limited number of beach bars may be open all year round. It was then also agreed that the consequences would be carefully considered. That has also happened. The experiences were already mapped out in 2017. For example, the entrepreneurs themselves are reasonably satisfied and more people come to the beach in winter. Residents and nature organizations said that they cherish the beach during the quieter winter period and believe that the municipality should take this into account when issuing new permits.

The municipality itself also sees advantages. According to Mulder, the beach tents that can remain erected all year round are often of higher quality and pay more attention to sustainability than beach pavilions that have to be erected and dismantled every year. It also means less inconvenience, because they do not have to be built up and dismantled and it is good for the economy.

Tough rules for entrepreneurs

That is why there is now a limited expansion. A few rules apply. For example, the municipality pays close attention to the preservation of nature quality and sustainability. In addition, it must be demonstrated, among other things, that businesses comply with the noise standards in order to prevent an increase in noise nuisance.

Before the decision was taken, the municipality did speak extensively with stakeholders and involved parties. For example, 1,400 people took part in a – due to corona – digital survey. This would show that a large majority is in favor of having a limited number of beach pavilions scattered along the coast in the winter, but at the height of the seaside resorts or urban areas. In addition, discussions have taken place with entrepreneurs, residents and nature organizations.

Beach stadium also open in winter

In addition to the addition of six beach tents, the operator of the Beach Stadium at Scheveningen will also be given the opportunity to realize a year-round sports facility. The municipality hopes to promote the development of the sports beach and to facilitate sports events on the beach.

To guarantee safety, there will soon be two permanent rescue posts on the beach all year round. ‘This concerns joint housing for the police, enforcement, the Red Cross / First Aid, fire brigade, rescue brigade and the reception of lost children. The exact location of the intended year-round aid stations is being further investigated in close consultation with the Safety Region, ‘says the alderman.

Entrepreneurs selected

It is not yet known which beach tents may be open all year round. Because almost all seasonal beach pavilions would like to qualify for such a permit, according to the municipality, they are awarded through a ‘careful and transparent selection procedure’.

The Hague city council still has to approve the plan of the alderman.

