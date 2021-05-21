Would you like your child to have a special summer vacation? Stichting Jeugd Vakantie Activiteiten (JVA), YMCA Den Haag and Don Bosco will organise different activities for children aged 4 to 16 years. All children are welcome, with or without an Ooievaarspas reduction card.

Activities and vacation for all children

The municipality would like all children in The Hague to have a fun vacation. This is why the Ooievaarspas can be used for the following activities:

From 19 July to 6 August the Stichting JVA will organise a vacation project at the Duinrell amusement park in Wassenaar for primary school children in The Hague aged 4 to 13 years. For more information and to register go to JVAdenhaag.nl.

From 9 to 27 August children aged 4 to 16 years can sign up for a day to do activities at Don Bosco. For each age group there is a programme with sports, games, scavenger hunts, water fights, drama and dance, face painting, arts and crafts and cooking. For more information go to www.donboscorijswijk.nl.

YMCA Den Haag is organising a 3-day summer camp from 20 to 22 July and a 4-day summer camp from 16 to 19 August. On these days there will be activities for different age groups. For more information and the locations go to www.ymcadenhaag.nl.

Source and Photo: Denhaag.nl