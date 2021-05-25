The municipality is taking extra measures to alleviate the parking pressure caused by visitors to Scheveningen beach. The new measures are intended to discourage visitors from parking on the street and to get them to choose other travel and parking options. The new measures will take effect on 1 June 2021.

Many places in Scheveningen already have a 1- or 2-hour maximum limit for on-street parking. The parking metres now have different settings. It is now no longer possible to extend your parking session after the maximum limit. Parking wardens will also carry out more frequent checks.

Parking measures from 1 June to 1 October 2021

Paid parking will start as of 10.00 hrs. in the entire Scheveningen/Duindorp parking permit zone. The end times will remain the same. Paid parking will be in effect from Monday to Sunday from 10.00 to midnight. And on Friday and Saturday in some streets until 2.00 hrs.

In a number of streets in Scheveningen the municipality will put a wheel clamp on the car immediately after handing out a parking fine. Warning signs will be posted in these streets in multiple languages.

The municipality is aiming to encourage visitors to put their car in parking garages and to prevent nuisance in residential streets. The parking rates will remain the same.

Other parking options

Visitors are able to park in the parking garages or at the Noordelijk Havenhoofd and Zwarte Pad car parks. There is no limit on the amount of time you can park there. Certain parking garages also offer a special daily rate when you reserve a parking spot.

Park economically and reserve a spot

This beach season visitors can make use of Park + Beach in 3 parking garages: CS New Babylon, Malieveld and Laakhaven-HS. Parking with Park + Beach costs € 5 per day. For € 1 per person you can continue your journey to the beach by tram or the HTM bike.

Or you can park your car at a P+R (Park + Ride) facility at the edge of the city and travel on to Scheveningen by public transportation.

In addition you can make use of a bicycle through a bike-sharing, scooter-sharing or cargo bike-sharing scheme, allowing you to reach your destination on the coast quickly and easily. Look at all the options for parking and continuing your journey on the pages Getting to The Hague’s beaches and Park economically: Park-and-ride (P+R).

Action plan for Scheveningen

The municipality is taking the measures in partnership with residents and businesses in Scheveningen and Duindorp. After the summer of 2021 the municipality will examine together with them whether the measures helped. The extra parking measures fall under the Action plan for Scheveningen.

Also see

Source and Photo: Denhaag.nl