During the #DropIt arms return campaign, 669 weapons were handed in to police stations in The Hague last week. It included stabbing weapons, such as knives, swords and machetes, but also tasers, pepper spray, brass knuckles, hammers and axes which were thrown into the yellow containers. In addition, thirty real firearms and fake firearms have been seized.

During the action, people could hand in their weapons themselves without being punished. With the hand-in campaign, the police want to remove as many weapons as possible from the street and especially let young people know that it is not normal to walk on the street with a weapon.

Yellow Containers

Stabbing and melee weapons could be dumped in a yellow container at the police stations. People had to make an appointment for firearms and ammunition, after which the police came to collect the weapon at home. It is still being investigated whether those weapons were involved in criminal offenses such as a shooting. All weapons are destroyed.

Police chief Paul van Musscher is satisfied: “The yield of these weapons in the return campaign are a fantastic result. Every weapon we take off the street reduces the risk of a violent incident. And we hope that with this campaign and with the attention for it in the media and on social media, we have also been able to contribute to more awareness among young people. Because in the end young people have to realize that it is not normal to take these weapons with them out to the street”.

