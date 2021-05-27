The coronavirus regulations in the Netherlands will be further relaxed on Saturday, June 5, four days ahead of schedule, health minister Hugo de Jonge said on Wednesday.

‘All the figures that should be going down are going down and all those that should be going up are going up,’ De Jonge said, referring to the falling infection rate and increase in vaccinations.

Ministers will agree the final details at Friday’s cabinet meeting and De Jonge and prime minister Mark Rutte will give a press conference in the evening to outline the plans and answer questions.

The new step means that cafes and restaurants will be allowed to serve a limited number of guests indoors and museums, theatres and cinemas will also reopen for visitors with a reservation.

Private households will also be able to have four guests rather than two and there will be more options for sport and keeping fit.

