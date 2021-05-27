The Victory Boogie Woogie Tunnel will be closed from May 27 at 9 p.m. to May 31 at 5 a.m. due to works.

The contractor will go to work this weekend to finish and repair minor things in the tunnel, such as repairs to paintwork that was not possible in the winter, and repairs to the concrete. Software updates are also made for the tunnel’s operating and operating system.

The Victory Boogie Woogie Tunnel is part of the Rotterdamsebaan. The tunnel continues at the Ypenburg junction under Voorburg and ends in Binckhorstlaan.

Diversion routes:

Traffic in the direction of The Hague Center will be diverted over the A4 and A12 (Utrechtsebaan) to the S108 (Supernovaweg)

Traffic in the direction of Rotterdam will be diverted over the S108 (Supernovaweg) to the A12 (Utrechtsebaan)

Source: Denhaag.nl