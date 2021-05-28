The municipality, together with NS, HTM and the Rotterdam The Hague Metropolitan Area (MRDH), will invest thirty million euros in improving the accessibility of the city and the beach. The municipality reports this. The Municipality of The Hague is making ten million euros available, NS is contributing fifteen million euros and MRDH five million euros.

There are plans for a tram that runs from The Hague Central Station to the beach with just a single stopover, extra guarded and unguarded parking facilities for shared bicycles and shared scooters near the beach and a journey to the beach with train and tram on one ticket. If it is up to the municipality, the car will stay outside the city as much as possible.

Car outside the city

‘For travelers who come by train, it shouldn’t matter which station in The Hague they arrive at and where they want to go. He must be able to travel seamlessly, smartly and quickly to his destination from every station.”

Er is een overeenkomst getekend om samen met NS, HTM & MRDH €30 miljoen te investeren in de betere bereikbaarheid van onze stad & strand . Zo wordt er bijv. geld gestoken in voorzieningen om de reis met trein, tram, (deel)fiets of (deel)scooter naadloos op elkaar aan te sluiten. pic.twitter.com/X1FLdCeBIE — Gemeente Den Haag (@GemeenteDenHaag) May 27, 2021

Source: Denhaagfm.nl

Photo: A.P. via Holland Park Media