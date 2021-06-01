‘Rail traffic in the Netherlands will be restarted,’ says railway manager ProRail. Due to a major signal and switch failure, the NS had shut down train traffic in almost the entire country on Monday afternoon around 2.30 pm. There were no trains in our region either. According to carrier NS, normal timetables will be used from Tuesday.

Train traffic started again around 4 p.m., but it will take some time before a full timetable is available again after the national disruption, rail manager ProRail reports. The cause of the malfunction appears to have been found, but it is uncertain whether the solution is stable enough. As a result, the outage may return, a spokesperson said. The number of trains will be gradually increased. NS currently runs a train every half hour on each route. ‘We are trying to run more trains in the coming hours. Passengers will still be inconvenienced throughout the evening, ‘said a spokesperson for NS.

A reporter from Omroep West is at Leiden Central station. ‘It’s pretty quiet here. Most people stand or sit on the stairs. Most travelers are looking at their phones. Meanwhile, the announcement is made that the trains are delayed.’

Use app to check

ProRail advises travelers to check the app of carriers whether their journey is going ahead. ‘Such as the NS travel planner or the app of regional carriers. They have the most up-to-date information.’

Carriers NS and Arriva also indicate that train traffic will gradually be restarted from 4 p.m. ‘Our aim is to have one train per hour on every route,’ says a spokesman for NS. ‘Travellers will be inconvenienced all evening.’

Trains at the nearest platform

The outage would be caused by a problem in the telephone system of ProRail, the NS tells the NOS. Furthermore, not much information is available yet, but it is expected that the problems will persist throughout the day. Arno LeBlanc, spokesman for the NS, emphasizes that no travelers are stranded in stationary trains. “All trains have stopped at the nearest platform.”

Rail traffic in the region did not run smoothly anyway today. Due to a problem with the railway bridge at Gouda, there were far fewer trains running between Gouda and Alphen aan den Rijn all day.

Source: Omroepwest.nl

