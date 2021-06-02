In recent weeks there has been a lot to do: is it allowed or not to cycle through the Grote Marktstraat? It is a pedestrian zone, but cycling through it is still allowed. Although according to the city council, the gutter is certainly not a bicycle path . To make it clear that pedestrians have priority in the shared space, there are now large footprints in the gutter with the text ‘Pedestrians have priority’.

Cycling through the Grote Marktstraat has been problematic for years: shoppers cross the street without looking and cyclists regularly have to brake or drive through the street while ringing. Because the strip is lower than the sidewalk, it was always thought that it was a bicycle path. But nothing is less true, according to the municipality.

In the future it is the intention that cyclists will disappear completely from the street, there are plans for an alternative route via the Gedempte Gracht.

Source and Photos: Denhaagfm.nl