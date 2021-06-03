The Netherlands is extending the deadline for British nationals to apply for a post Brexit residency permit, because more than 3,000 people who are registered as living here have not yet applied.

Junior justice minister Ankie Broekers-Knol has decided to extend the June 30 deadline to October 1, to give the remaining British nationals more time to come forward.

In total, some 45,000 British nationals who moved to the Netherlands before January 1, 2021 Netherlands need some form of residency permit to retain access to Dutch services such as healthcare now that Britain has left the EU.

By May 1, some 36,408 people had been given a residency permit and a further 5,596 people had swapped their EU documents for a Brexit permit, Broekers-Knol told MPs in a briefing. So far, 183 requests for residency have been refused.

People who, despite all communication efforts, do not submit an application will eventually lose their rights, in line with the Withdrawal Agreement, Broekers-Knol said. ‘Further decisions need to be made about the consequences of submitting an application after the extended grace period has ended,’ she said.

The IND said it is now going to work together with the other organisations involved to find out if the remaining group of 3,000 British nationals actually live here. ‘If they do, then they will be actively encouraged to make use of the extended period to apply,’ the organisation said in a statement.

The IND previously targeted special help at the elderly and people without the skills do deal with the paperwork themselves, and in February sent everyone over the age of 70 a postcard, reminding them that they can ask for help with their application if they need it.

Residency requests can be made via the special Brexit section of the IND website.

Source and Photo: DutchNews.nl