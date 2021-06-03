Rotterdam The Hague Airport expects a busy summer. The number of scheduled flights is now at 80 percent compared to the summer of 2019, says spokesman for the airport Raymond de Jong. “Whether they are really full remains to be seen.”

Rotterdam The Hague Airport (RTHA) is looking forward to the summer with hope, says De Jong. “The infection rates are going down and the vaccination rate is going up, so passenger demand for flights is increasing. At the same time, you see that it is all still very erratic. Many countries in Europe are still on orange, so that means we can’t travel there yet. It is not yet clear from the government how long this will take and whether these countries will be accessible during the summer holidays.’

The airport expects to facilitate 80 percent of the number of flights by the end of July compared to the record year 2019. “In that year we transported a total of 2.1 million passengers,” says De Jong. ‘The number of flights does not say anything about the number of passengers, so whether they are really full remains to be seen.’

Expansion is in the air

Transavia currently flies from Rotterdam to only four destinations, but expansion to ten in the summer is in the air. Spain is especially popular. De Jong: ‘Since April 22, travelers can travel via our airport to Faro, Malaga, Alicante and Perugia in Italy. Ibiza was recently added to this.’ Airline Corendon will continue to operate flights from RTHA to the Turkish Kayseri in the coming period and TUI will start with a small operation to Zakynthos, Palma de Mallorca, Antalya, Rhodes and Kos at the beginning of July.

At the moment there is still a travel ban to and from Morocco, an important line for the airport. “We hope that it will be lifted on June 10, so that those flights can also be resumed,” said the spokesman.

Air traffic stopped for year

Air traffic has been virtually at a standstill since the beginning of last year and that has not missed its effect. ‘We are not making the year good with that, but that 80 percent compared to pre-corona would in any case be a good start. We are of course also dependent on whether countries allow Dutch people. But as soon as a country goes from orange to yellow, those flights are immediately included in the schedule.’

In the meantime, the scaling up is in full swing and the airport is recruiting staff to ensure that the operation runs smoothly. The basic rules also apply within the terminal, such as keeping a distance of 1.5 meters and wearing a mouth cap and extra cleaning is done. De Jong does not expect any problems in that area. ‘We stand for safe and responsible travel. Moreover, people are now used to those rules.’

Source and Photo: Omroepwest.nl