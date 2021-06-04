The city council will tackle Zevensprong/Weimarstraat, Jan Luykenlaan/Van Baerlestraat, Kaapseplein and Duindorp. That was announced on Wednesday evening. The approach focuses on improving physical and social safety. The approach carries a price tag of six million euros.

‘It is pleasant to live in large parts of the city and the living environment is in order’, says Alderman for Housing, Neighborhoods and Welfare Martijn Balster. ‘However, in some parts of the city the problems are piling up. You often see it in clutter on the street, present and visible crime, but sometimes it doesn’t: it takes place behind the front door or behind shop windows’.

According to the alderman, it is time to turn the tide. What this will look like in practice differs per area. In the Jan Luykenlaan/Van Baerlestraat, for example, the focus is mainly on the problems behind the front door and criminal undermining. In Weimarstraat/Zevensprong there is an overconcentration of coffee shops, shisha lounges, low-quality catering and marginal retail. It is also a popular place for criminal activity.

‘We do it together’

Around Kaapseplein, the nuisance caused by migrant workers and the livability of the square are given priority. For example, a building was recently purchased there to better inform migrant workers about their rights. In Duindorp, for example, more attention is being paid to restoring trust between government and residents and between residents themselves and the pedagogical climate so that children are well equipped for the future.

According to the city council, the implementation of the action plans takes place in close collaboration with residents, entrepreneurs and social partners. ‘We do it together. With residents and all partners in the city who know the areas inside out and can really make a difference. Together we can reverse the trend’, concludes Balster.

Source and Photo: Denhaagfm.nl