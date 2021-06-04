The Hague has unintentionally banned the complete use of laughing gas in the city for almost six months. No one was allowed to carry it at all. In practice, this also meant that it could not be used for what it was originally intended for: for medical applications and the technical industry.

The Hague introduced a nitrous oxide ban in December last year, at the insistence of the city council. The entire municipality has been designated as an area where it is prohibited to use laughing gas on the road or to carry tanks, ampoules and the like with laughing gas.

Mayor Jan van Zanen now acknowledges in a piece for the city council that the rules that came into effect on December 4 last year had an unintended side effect. The actual applications, for example for use by a dentist, were also prohibited. This means that the decision goes further than is necessary, according to the mayor.

Too strict rules are fixed

The municipality is going to adjust the original ban, so that it will only be forbidden to use laughing gas recreationally. The General Local Ordinance (APV) needs to be repaired.

This does not alter the fact that the reason for the ban remains intact, according to the mayor. According to him, the sale and use of nitrous oxide as an intoxicant can lead to nuisance and public order disturbances. Furthermore, the residential and living environment would be adversely affected by its use and entail health and road safety risks.

About 2700 incidents

Information from the police shows that there were about 2,700 incidents involving nitrous oxide last year. This is a doubling of the number in 2019.

The municipality of Leiden announced in May that the sale and use of laughing gas will be banned throughout the municipality. In Alphen aan den Rijn there is a ban on laughing gas in specific places in the city.

Source: Omroepwest.nl

Photo: Danilo Batista via Unsplash