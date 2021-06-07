Beach club The Shore hopes that as many volunteers, surfers, families and groups of friends as possible will go to the beach of Scheveningen on September 12, to make it plastic-free. Along the entire coastline of the Netherlands and Belgium, surf clubs participate in this so-called Clean Beach Cup, including The Shore. There was already a smaller clean-up campaign on Sunday to put the event on the map in the autumn.

Armed with pliers, a red vest and a waste bin, a handful of people went to the beach on Sunday to clean up butts, cans, mouth caps, glass shards, rubber bands and other small waste. “A few weeks ago I saw that The Shore was participating in this beach clean-up,” says a woman, who is collecting garbage with two friends. ‘Then I forced these two friends to join in!’, she adds with a laugh.

That’s how the Flemish Sven Fransen likes it. He drove to the Scheveningen beach club on Sunday to officially announce the Clean Beach Cup. The seaside resort that collects the most waste wins the cup, the concept is as simple as that. ‘The hundreds of millions of plastic items in our seas are the result of humans, who have consumed plastic for years in a somewhat thoughtless way,’ explains Fransen. He has confidence in the tidy hands on Scheveningen. ‘We have noticed that when they take on the ambassador role of the sea, they can count on a lot of support. Scheveningen is the surfing mecca of the Low Countries, so that will be fine.’

Pat Smith, who is also a cleaning-up ambassador for The Hague in addition to being the night mayor, is also sure that Scheveningers and surfers like to roll up their sleeves when it comes to their beloved coast. ‘But if you go more towards the Pier, you don’t have an affinity with the beach. Then it is easier to pollute, because it is not at your home. From this beach (near The Shore, ed.) we have to go that way with a lot of people and they have to tell them: you pollute your own drinking water, you shouldn’t want that.’

Reporter Bob Brinkman spoke to some diligent volunteers on Sunday.

Source and Photo: Denhaagfm.nl