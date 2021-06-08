GGD Hollands Midden calls on everyone not to go to a vaccination location to get a stamp in their vaccination booklet. Media partner Studio Alphen reports this. “The vaccination sites are incredibly busy and people who come for a stamp get in the way and frustrate the vaccination process.” From 14 June there will be special stamp tents.

Outgoing minister Hugo de Jonge previously reported that people who have been vaccinated can retroactively get a stamp for the yellow book from the GGD. “At the seven vaccination locations in Hollands Midden, this leads to large crowds, long queues and chaos at the locations,” the GGD reports to Studio Alphen . ‘The call center and the telephone line for traveler vaccinations are also called a lot about the stamps.’

This week, more than 10,000 people a day are being vaccinated at the various locations. ‘Special walking routes and counters have been set up in order to be able to properly support these large numbers. People who only come for a stamp get in the way’, explains GGD Hollands Midden. The health service says it can do nothing but send these people away to ensure that the vaccination can continue.

Stamp tents

In order to be able to give people a stamp in the yellow booklet, special stamp tents are currently being set up next to the various vaccination locations. GGD Hollands Midden calls on everyone to wait until then and especially not to come to a vaccination location earlier for a stamp.

The yellow booklet is not an official vaccination certificate. It is therefore not valid proof for airlines or other countries. ‘A stamp in the yellow booklet is only for your own administration’, reports the GGD. ‘The vaccination certificate, which every vaccinated person receives, is the official proof. This proof states which vaccine you have been vaccinated with and you will find the batch number of your vaccine.’

Source: Omroepwest.nl

Photo: TheHagueOnline