The 16th UEFA European Championship runs from 11 June to 11 July 2021. Many streets in The Hague turn orange during the Euros. This looks really cool. Would you also like to decorate your street? Keep a number of rules in mind.

Be careful with lampposts, benches, rubbish bins and trees. Do not damage them and do not use any paint or spray cans which is difficult to clean.

Traffic and emergency service vehicles

Remember that the street needs to remain accessible to fire engines and ambulances. If there is an emergency and somebody needs to be taken to the hospital or if there is a fire in your street, ambulances and the fire department have to be able to drive into your street. Hang any decorations high enough for these vehicles to pass freely.

The rules for public areas are:

Hang decorations higher than 4.5 metres above any road.

Keep at least 3.5 metres free across the width.

Rubbish

Garbage trucks must be able to operate their regular rubbish collection routes. The garbage trucks empty underground containers using a high lifting mechanism. Remember this when hanging up decorations in your street.

Roadworks

Many streets are undergoing roadworks during the Euros. Certain roadworks requires large equipment. For example, for paving work. Bear this in mind. The decorations are not allowed to get in the way of the equipment.

Cleaning up

Clean up any mess at the end of the day. Remove the decorations after the UEFA European Championship is over.

Fire safety

Fire safety rules of course apply all year long and to everyone. Consider your own safety and the safety of your environment. Prevent fire and always use flame resistant decorations. The safety of the orange decorations is especially important.

A few tips for flame resistant decorations:

Good decorations do not easily burn. The packaging should state whether the decorations are flame resistant.

Not all red-white-blue or orange flags have the right fire-retardant quality. Check this when purchasing decorations.

More information

You can find more information and handy tips on safe decorations on the website of Brandweer Haaglanden.

Source and Photo: Denhaag.nl