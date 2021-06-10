The foreign affairs ministry has expanded its list of where it is relatively safe to go on holiday or visit relatives to include Germany, Austria, Italy, Luxemburg, Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

Norway remains amber because of its tough rules for entry and the fact that Dutch tourists are not yet welcome there, the ministry is quoted as saying by RTL.

The changes will be introduced from Thursday. The downgrade from amber to yellow means that people returning to the Netherlands do not have to show a negative coronavirus test or go into quarantine.

Major holiday destinations such as France, Spain and Belgium remain on the amber list, as is Britain.

Countries on the yellow list do remain free to set their own demands for incoming tourists and other visitors.

Other rules

RTL is also suggesting that the government is considering relaxing some coronavirus regulations earlier than expected, as the coronavirus infection rate plummets. Government health advisors are meeting on Thursday and an extra meeting of the 25 regional safety boards are also planning to meet then, the website said.

On Friday ministers are due to take a decision about events over the summer. The government had pledged to give clarity to events organisers about the options so that they have enough time to make preparations.

The next step in the government’s five point plan to reopen society was due to take place on June 30. However, RTL says, some of the rules – such as those on group sizes – may be relaxed from June 26 instead.

Source and Photo: DutchNews.nl