The government is looking to speed up the end of lockdown as coronavirus infection rates hurtle downwards, but at the Binnenhof everything’s grinding to a halt. Wopke and Mark can’t drive a wedge between Jesse and Lilianne, Sigrid doesn’t see a future with Gert-Jan, and Pieter has served up a giant can of worms. Elsewhere, four men go on trial accused of murdering all 298 people on board flight MH17 seven years ago. The Dutch football team get ready to kick off at Euro 2020, Russia kicks off about Ukraine’s shirts and two supermarket chains get into an off-the-pitch scuffle about orange tat. And we tell you how a pair of WhatsApp con artists got their fingers burned when they went back for a second bite.

Related