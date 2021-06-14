Since Minister Hugo de Jonge announced that all GGDs will stamp the yellow booklets, it has been busy with ‘stamps hunters’ at the injection locations. So busy that GGD is calling on Hollands Midden not to come by enmass with the vaccination booklet. But what good is such a stamp? Eight questions, eight answers.

What exactly is the yellow book?

The yellow booklet is an official document from the World Health Organization (WHO) that keeps track of which vaccinations a person has had. There are countries where you can only enter if you can prove with that booklet that you have been vaccinated against yellow fever or cholera, for example.

If it is an official document, why is there a discussion about a corona prick stamp?

The yellow booklet is official proof of vaccination (for a large number of vaccines), but it is not a passport. A passport is packed with safeguards that make it very difficult to counterfeit. Moreover, a passport is only valid for ten years and after that everything has to be reviewed again. The yellow booklet remains valid from cradle to grave. In addition, international agreements have been made about vaccines against some diseases and these are recognized worldwide. This is not the case with the COVID vaccines yet.

So: the booklet is internationally recognized proof of vaccination, but not internationally recognized as proof of vaccination with a corona vaccine. Although it is accepted in some countries. These are Germany, Iceland and Austria.

So if I want to officially prove that I have been vaccinated, do I have to bring my vaccination card?

No. Now it gets even more complicated: the corona vaccine registration card is not officially internationally recognized proof that you have had the shot(s). That card actually has the same status as the yellow book. That is why a digital proof is now being worked on, but that will only apply in the European Union. That is the EU Digital Corona Certificate, also known as the Digital Green Certificate. Digital indeed and it’s still being developed, so it’s not there yet.

Do I need to have a certificate on my phone in addition to the yellow booklet?

Yes and no. In addition to the digital certificate, the development of a paper (green) certificate that can be added to the yellow booklet is also being studied. However, it is unclear how this should be done and whether this is also valid outside the EU. In addition, it is not necessary for that certificate to be vaccinated. If you have had corona or can submit a negative test, you are also eligible for such a certificate. And as for the yellow book: you don’t need that in Europe to cross the border.

Is the certificate ready in time for the holiday?

According to the timetable of the EU, yes. Testing is currently underway and it should be introduced on July 1. In the Netherlands, this digital certificate will be available via the CoronaCheck app. That’s the app you already need if you want to go to a football match or a concert, and you’ve been tested beforehand. You can also apply for that green certificate here. You will then receive a QR code and if you are stopped by the police in France, that code will be scanned and – if all goes well – accepted. As long as it is a member state of the EU. The app can be downloaded from the well-known app stores.

Does stamping the yellow book make sense?

In principle, all your vaccinations are listed in the yellow booklet. And it can be useful for the doctor who gives you a new shot to see which corona vaccination you had and when. In addition, the booklet is valid indefinitely, so you can prove that you have been (or have been) vaccinated against corona for years to come. It cannot be ruled out that in due course there will be international recognition of a stamp in that booklet. However, international agreements are needed for this, and we have not yet reached that stage.

I don’t have that book, but I want one. How do I get it?

The yellow booklet is for sale through the SDU . But because a lot of people want it now, it currently takes about two weeks before it hits their doorstep. At some GGDs you can buy them at the stamp desk or you have to go to a special office where travel vaccinations are given. They are usually there too. The booklet costs 7.19 euros (ex. VAT).

What’s the smartest thing to do now?

What you should not do is – if you have already had a vaccination but have not yet obtained a stamp – look up an old book and stand in line at a GGD screening street. There it is now far too busy with people who need to be vaccinated. So wait with that until it’s quieter, because you can still get that stamp later. If you still need to be vaccinated, you can simply take your booklet with you to the vaccination center and have it stamped there. Whether the stamp will be internationally recognized is still the question, but it is a case of ‘if it doesn’t help, then it doesn’t hurt’. And keep a close eye on the news about the green certificate. You will need this in the short term if you want to go on holiday within Europe.

