As expected the government has given the green light to one-day festivals and other events from June 30.

All guests will have to prove they have either been vaccinated or have a negative coronavirus test from one of the nationwide network of ‘test for entry’ centres.

Ministers have agreed to sanction events on the basis of the Fieldlab experiments, which, officials say prove they can be organised safely as long as entry is rigorously controlled. Once inside the location, visitors will not have to stick to the 1.5 metre rule or wear face masks.

Multi-day events such as the massive Lowlands festival, and fairgrounds, are not included in the deal but are likely to be sanctioned from the end of July.

Ministers will decide next week when step four in the five-step plan to reopen society can take place. They had agreed to brief the events industry early to give them time to prepare.

Janssen vaccine

The cabinet has also agreed that from June 21, anyone will be able to request the single dose Janssen vaccine, which has been removed from the official vaccination programme.

The vaccine is both safe and effective and will be useful for people who want to go on holiday without having had two jabs or providing a negative coronavirus test, health minister Hugo de Jonge said.

The Leiden-developed Janssen vaccine was being removed from the Dutch vaccination programme earlier this month because of fears it can cause very rare blood clots.

Source: DutchNews.nl

Photo Daniel Tafjord via Unsplash