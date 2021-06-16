The municipality has arranged free study spaces at 2 locations starting on 15 June 2021. These spots are for MBO final examination candidates and HBO and university students studying in The Hague. These spaces are being made available as there are not enough spots where students can work quietly due to the coronavirus.

The study spaces are intended to help students catch up in their studies (as a result of the educational institutes and libraries being closed for such a long time). This way they have a quiet place to study.

Where

World Forum The Hague, Winston Churchillplein 10:

30 study spaces from 15 June until the end of September 2021

30 study spaces from 15 June until the end of September 2021 Tribes, Kalvermarkt 53:

15 study spaces from 15 June until the end of October 2021

The time slots are from 9.00 to 12.45 hrs. or from 13.15 to 17.00 hrs.

Reserve

Students can reserve a spot themselves on the website studieplekkendenhaag.nl. They will need to select a location and time slot. After registering, the students will receive a confirmation and a QR code which they need to show at the location. The students can walk in and out the 1st and last half hour of the time slot. If the students are not able to come, they need to cancel their reservation.

Good to know

Free facilities:

workspace with desk

Wi-Fi

electricity

lights

What they need to take themselves:

textbooks

laptop

face mask

disinfectant

food and drink, if wanted

The rules for the coronavirus are in effect. A health check will be done at the entrance to the World Forum and Tribes.

Source and Photo: Denhaag.nl