People who choose to be vaccinated with the Janssen vaccine can make an appointment from Wednesday 23 June via a special telephone number or rebook their current appointment, a spokesperson for GGD GHOR told NU.nl on Wednesday after reporting by NOS. The first injections will then be taken from 25 June.

The telephone number to which people can call will be announced at a later date. There will be at least one location in each region where the Janssen vaccine will be administered to the candidates.

People who already have an appointment for a shot with a different vaccine can call the new GGD telephone number to change the appointment. People who don’t have an appointment yet and want Janssen can also call that number.

A limited number of vaccines are available for this option. This concerns 200,000 doses in the first two weeks. “This is not a lot. So if you receive an invitation for a different vaccine, make that appointment, then you will at least know for sure that it is your turn. You can always report to Janssen,” says a spokesperson. of the Ministry of Health.

It is not yet known how many people can be vaccinated after the next two weeks, because it is not clear how many doses Janssen can deliver.

Janssen vaccine withdrawn from vaccination program at the beginning of June

Outgoing Minister Hugo de Jonge (Public Health) announced the option last week. It is the first time that people can opt for a particular vaccine. The offer applies to all adults. Until now, ‘take what is available’ has been the rule.

The Janssen vaccine was withdrawn from the vaccination program at the beginning of June. The hospitals are less crowded and there are plenty of other vaccines available, so the benefits of the Janssen vaccine do not outweigh its possible risks.

A very rare side effect of the Janssen vaccine is that people develop thrombosis in combination with a shortage of platelets after vaccination. The chance of this is very small: after administering approximately eight million Janssen vaccinations, the American Center for Disease Prevention (CDC) received fifteen reports of this.

People who receive the Janssen vaccine only need one shot. The other available vaccines require two shots for complete protection.

Source: Nu.nl

Photo: Mika Baumeister via Unsplash