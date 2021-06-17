The number of options for people living in the Netherlands to go on holiday or to visit family and friends, expanded on Wednesday, with changes in the foreign ministry’s recommendations affecting eight countries.

Cyprus, Switserland, Liechtenstein and most of Croatia now have a yellow risk advisory note, as do the Greek islands of Rhodes, Kos and Mykonos while Poland and Romania are now considered risk free.

Although the foreign ministry has cleared these areas for foreign travel, some countries are still placing restrictions on Dutch nationals. Switzerland, for example, has a 10-day quarantine requirement while travellers to Croatia have to show a negative PCR test no older than 72 hours, or be fully vaccinated at least two weeks prior to departure.

Iceland, Poland and Romania are now categorized as green, the lowest risk level. Again in these countries there are restrictions on foreign visitors. Poland requires non-vaccinated visitors to undergo a test on arrival or to go into quarantine for 10 days, unless they have been vaccinated.

In total, 20 countries or regions in Europe have now been cleared for foreign travel.

On Tuesday, the public health agency RIVM earned that youngsters returning from celebrating passing their school leaving exams in Portugal and on the Spanish islands should do a test on their return as a precaution.

Travellers to a yellow or green risk country do not have to have a negative test or go into quarantine when they get back to the Netherlands.

