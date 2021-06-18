The Public Service counters in City Hall Spui and the Leyweg City Office will have extra opening hours until the end of July.

It is extremely busy. Many people would like to apply for travel documents – a Dutch passport or identity card. This is why the municipality has temporarily changed the opening hours of its offices. And there are extra time slots for appointments on Wednesday evening and Saturday morning.

Despite these measures it is possible that you will have to wait longer than you are used to. The municipality therefore asks you to postpone any applications which are not urgent if you can.

City Hall Spui

The counters in City Hall Spui will have additional opening hours on:

19 June

3 and 10 July

To apply for Dutch passports, identity cards and driving licenses the municipal counters at City Hall Spui will also have special opening hours from 17.00 to 20.00 hrs. on the following Wednesday evenings:

23 June

7, 14 and 21 July

On Wednesday evening you can only apply for travel documents. It is not possible to collect them on Wednesday evening.

Leyweg City Office

The counters in Leyweg City Office will have additional opening hours on:

19 and 26 June

3 and 10 July

The counters will be open from 9.00 to 12.00 hrs. on these dates. Look for more information on the page Make an appointment at the municipality.

Apply for and collect document at same office

Did you apply for a Dutch passport, identity card or driving license? Then you need to pick the document up at the same place you applied for it. You can do this on a weekday or on 1 of the Saturdays listed above. You do not need to make an appointment to collect a document.

Fewer appointments due to corona

Due to the coronavirus fewer people are allowed to be in City Hall and the city office at the same time. This is why fewer people are able to get an appointment at a municipal counter on a weekday. Opening the counters on Saturday will provide more time slots in the appointment schedule.

Source: Denhaag.nl

Photo: Holland Park Media