Over one million vaccinations given to people in regional health board vaccination centres have not yet been included in the official data base because of IT problems, the AD said on Thursday.

In addition, thousands of vaccinations given by family doctors and in nursing homes are also missing from the register, kept by public health institute RIVM. In total, around 1.8 million vaccinations have not yet been included, the paper said.

The problem is down to the large number of vaccinations currently being given in the Netherlands and computer breakdowns, which have led to registrations piling up.

‘We really regret this and are working on a solution,’ a spokesman told the AD.

‘They told me to be patient, but I have been waiting for weeks,’ one person whose vaccination details are missing told DutchNews.nl and who is planning a holiday abroad.

Sources told the AD that people whose information is missing should not worry and it will not be a problem to get a European ‘coronavirus passport’ to facilitate travel between EU countries when that system is up and running in July.

People who have given permission for their details to be shared with the RIVM can check their status online. Around 9% of people who have been vaccinated have not allowed their information to be shared.

So far, nearly 13 million doses of vaccine have been administered in the Netherlands. On Thursday, people born in 1999 are being called up to make an appointment.

