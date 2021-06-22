THE HAGUE – The municipality of The Hague has drawn up a special heat plan for vulnerable groups of people. The city wants to prevent the elderly, the chronically ill and the homeless from developing health problems when it gets too hot.

The Hague has drawn up the new heat plan in collaboration with consultancy and engineering firm Arcadis. In the action plan, the emphasis is on communication to prevent problems between individual carers and professionals, care institutions and social organizations during a period of heat.

The new heat plan states, among other things, how certain groups of people such as the elderly, the chronically ill and the homeless can be accommodated in cool places in the city on hot days. In addition, it is also about explaining the importance of drinking and giving tips to keep the house as cool as possible. “Climate change is moving fast. A summer day that occurs once every ten years in the current climate will occur once every five years in 2050′, says Arcadis director Marjan den Braber.

Apart from other initiatives

Arcadis expects that more cities will follow The Hague’s example. The consultancy and engineering firm emphasizes that the heat plan is separate from initiatives to make the city cooler by, for example, planting more greenery and other adjustments.

Source: Omroepwest.nl

Photo: Lennon Cheng via Unsplash