At least seventeen NS stations in South Holland are experiencing a malfunction, which means that travelers cannot check in and out. Among others, Alphen aan den Rijn, Bodegraven and The Hague Central were affected. A spokesperson for the NS says that hard work is being done to resolve the malfunction, but that it is not yet clear when that will be.

The outage started on Monday, but could not be solved then. “We are now looking for the cause,” said the spokesperson. “It seemed for a while on Monday that the problems had been solved, but that turned out not to have been successful.” The NS cannot yet say when the malfunction will be resolved.

Hoi @NS_online! Ik weet niet of dit landelijk is, maar de incheckpalen werken niet op Alphen a/d Rijn, niemand kan in- en uitchecken. — Devona ♫ (@DevonaLFM) June 21, 2021

Travelers can no longer check in and out at a number of stations, the NS spokesperson confirms. ‘At those stations they have to inform the conductors if they want to travel. For reimbursement of additional travel costs, they should contact our customer service.’

No problems everywhere

Other stations, such as The Hague Central, are large enough that not all gates and poles are affected by the disturbance. Travelers can still check in there, provided they find a working bollard.

Source: Omroepwest.nl

Photo: Holland Park Media