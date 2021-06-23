The rise in house prices in the Netherlands shows no sign of abating with a 12.9% average increase in May, compared with May 2020, national statistics agency CBS said on Tuesday.

The increase is the biggest since April 2001 and a considerable rise on April’s 11.5% growth. That was also a 20-year high.

The figures also show that just 16,000 homes changed hands in the month – down 12% on a year ago and a further indication of the shortage of supply.

House prices have been rising steadily since 2013, having fallen sharply before this due to the last financial crisis.

The CBS’s next update on regional price developments will be published on July 22.

Source and Photo: DutchNews.nl