Beach pavilions Manta Beach, Strandclub Naturel, Strandtent 14 and Habana Beach have been awarded the international sustainability label Green Key. In total, 22 beach bars in The Hague now have the quality mark.

Green Key is an international sustainability label for the tourism and recreational sector. The quality mark has 50 mandatory requirements and 50 bonus criteria. Inspectors come along with a checklist for things like energy consumption, waste separation and sustainable purchasing.

‘A green beach in The Hague, there is nothing more beautiful in my opinion! And our kilometre-long beach is getting greener now that four more quality marks of the highest international category in the field of catering have been awarded to passionate entrepreneurs. Each and every one of them wants to contribute to a more sustainable company, beach and city’, says alderman Liesbeth van Tongeren (GroenLinks). ‘The Hague already had the most sustainable beach in the Netherlands, but we are strengthening our position even more. We are proud that we have succeeded again, even in Corona time.’

Source: Denhaagfm.nl

Photo: Holland Park Media