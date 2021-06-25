The municipality wants to make The Hague greener. For example, by planting more trees. That is why the municipality is handing out 1,000 free trees to residents. Trees make the city beautiful, healthy and pleasant to live in.

You can request a free tree via the website from Thursday, June 24, 5 pm to Sunday, August 29, 2021 www.boomvoordenhaag.nl. The Foundation Sustainable The Hague assesses all applications and arranges the distribution of the trees. In the fall, the tree will be delivered to your home.

How it works

The trees must be planted on private property. That means in your own front or back garden, allotment garden, neighborhood garden or shared courtyard. You can choose from trees for a small, medium or large garden. You can also choose from different types of trees such as a chestnut tree or a cherry tree.

To make sure that the trees are in the right places, there are some rules for receiving a free tree. For example, you should have enough space in your garden for a tree. The Foundation Sustainable The Hague assesses the application.

If the application is approved, the tree will be delivered to your home, along with things you will need for planting (such as soil). You must plant the tree yourself. Do you need help? Then you report this when applying for the tree.

To request

On www.boomvoordenhaag.nl you can read all the rules for this action. You can also request a free tree there from Thursday 24 June 5 pm.

Tree policy

Trees make The Hague beautiful, healthy and pleasant to live in. In the future, trees in the city will become increasingly important. Because public space is decreasing, more and more people are arriving and the climate is changing.

Trees provide shade in the heat, absorb rainwater, contribute to biodiversity and make life in our city pleasant. That is why trees are given room to grow and the municipality will plant new trees in the coming years. This is done in collaboration with residents, schools and other organizations. This is in the new tree policy. For example, we are going for more ‘leaf for the city’. Because the more trees there are in the city, the better the quality of life.

Source and Photo: Denhaag.nl