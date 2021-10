Coronavirus infections are receding, Janssen vaccines are being snapped up like hot cakes and football fans are looking forward to watching Oranje on the big screen again. But will the Delta variant spoil everyone’s party this summer? As the coalition talks get stuck in the mud, Mark Rutte gets stuck into Victor Orbán over Hungary’s law banning the ‘promotion’ of homosexuality. And we explain how modern technology has cast fresh light on Rembrandt’s Night Watch.

