The long waiting times at the public affairs department of the municipality of The Hague are a sore spot for the Pvda and the ChristenUnie-SGP. ‘People sometimes have to wait ten weeks for their driver’s license. That is just not normal,” says PvdA councilor Bülent Aydin.

Alderman Saskia Bruines (D66) recently indicated that the waiting times were so long due to high absenteeism and the generation pact . That pact would make people work less. This option exists for the elderly when they hand in part of their salary. ‘The alderman tried to talk herself out of the problem, but we don’t want that to happen,’ says Aydin.

According to Gijsbert Boggia of FNV Overheid (NL Trade Union Confederation), the longer waiting times are not the fault of absenteeism or days off of civil servants. In an opinion piece in the AD , Boggia wrote that the suggestion of the alderman has gone down the wrong way with officials. ‘If there is less work on the basis of the Generation Pact, it was agreed that the working time would be filled again.’ That agreement would not be fulfilled.

Written questions are now being asked, together with Judith Kokkenburg (CU-SGP), about how many people have come to work less and whether those hours that have become available have been outsourced again. ‘It is important that you can quickly apply for a driver’s license or renew your passport if you need one. As far as I’m concerned, the alderman is temporarily reopening a number of district offices in order to be able to process all applications quickly,” said Kokkenburg.

Source and Photo: Denhaagfm.nl