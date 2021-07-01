Hart voor Den Haag/Groep de Mos in the Hague city council wants the city council to investigate whether it is possible to introduce a BBQ permit for the Zuiderpark in The Hague. People who want to barbecue would first have to buy a permit from entrepreneurs in the vicinity of the park. In this way, the party hopes to prevent pollution of the Zuiderpark. The plan is one of fourteen proposals made by the party to make Zuiderpark ‘a better, safer, cleaner and more beautiful’ park.

‘Look at this bread container here’, says Arjen Dubbelaar of Hart for The Hague/Groep de Mos. The inside of the container in the Zuiderpark is blackened. In the container are a barbecue bowl and burnt coals. ‘This is exactly what the problem in the Zuiderpark is. People go to barbecue and then throw the coals not in the bins that are intended for it, but here in this bread container that has been burned off as a result. There are also coals in the grass and in the bushes. Some people just don’t follow the rules that exist.’

It also notes local resident and member of the Foundation Zuiderpark Charles Crown. ‘When people go for a barbecue, it can sometimes be very busy in the Zuiderpark,’ he says. ‘People from Moerwijk sometimes say: “I see the plume of smoke again, the Zuiderpark is on fire.” And of course, it doesn’t matter that people come here, because if you live in the area and you don’t have a garden, the Zuiderpark is an excellent place to have a barbecue. If people just clean up their mess, there’s nothing to worry about, but unfortunately that often doesn’t happen.’

Game rules

That is why Hart suggests that The Hague should introduce a barbecue permit, similar to a fishing permit. ‘My proposal is to look at the advantages and disadvantages of a barbecue permit,’ says Dubbelaar. ‘So that enforcement can be stricter and everyone is aware of the rules of the game.’

In order for the plan to succeed, entrepreneurs in the vicinity of the Zuiderpark must be involved, says Dubbelaar. They should sell the license. Dubbelaar: ‘That could be done, for example, at snack bar Het Hapje, which is located at the two entrances to the park, the Primera or Ruud’s Vis Boutique. The advantage of a permit is that every user who comes to barbecue here conforms to the rules of the game. You confirm that when you buy that permit.’ Dubbelaar is considering a small contribution that can be donated to the ‘Verloot je Zoooitje’ project, in which young people clean up the neighbourhood.

Enforcers

Dubbelaar acknowledges that more enforcers are also needed to ensure that people actually buy a permit. ‘We also make proposals for that. For example, a Zuiderpark prevention team should be set up’, says Dubbelaar.

Crown is hopeful about Dubbelaar’s plan. “Maybe it will work,” he says. “In any case, I think it’s a nice proposition.” Crown also believes it is important that there are more public toilets. Now there are only a few portable toilets in the park. ‘Of course it’s no fun sitting here with your family and there’s no toilet,’ he says. ‘That’s why people do their needs in the bushes and that’s not fresh.’ Hart’s initiative proposal for The Hague will soon be discussed in the city council.

Other proposals from the initiative proposal:

– Conduct research into the realization of a public underground parking Zuiderpark

– Place fixed cameras at the five large entrances of the Zuiderpark

– Looking for alternatives for Parkpop that leaves for the Malieveld

– Visiting banned drug users

– Recognize the Zuiderpark Foundation as a residents’ organisation

– Conduct research into the realization of a climbing forest Zuiderpark

– Realization of an outdoor competition pool

– Construction of public toilets

– More information on denhaag.nl about the works of art and sculpture route in the Zuiderpark

– Develop a Zuiderpark app

– Extra supervision during the summer months

– Structural enforcement of parking nuisance at the Meester P. Droogleever Foruynweg

Source: Omroepwest.nl

Photo: Robert Bye via Unsplash