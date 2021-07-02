Farmers’ action groups are planning to demonstrate again next Wednesday [7 July]. Farmer protests are planned on the Malieveld in The Hague as well as regionally. The action groups are still angry about the government’s nitrogen policy, which wants to significantly reduce nitrogen emissions from agriculture in the coming years. A plan by nitrogen experts, who, among other things, advise the Ministry of Agriculture to buy out farmers in the vicinity of vulnerable nature areas, is also receiving a lot of criticism from the sector.

Action group Agractie is organizing a protest in The Hague. ‘Because farmers are given less and less space to do their work, we see that more and more farmers stop and young farmers no longer want to take over the company,’ says a spokesperson for the organization. The aim of the protest is therefore to draw attention to this. “We hope that the problem will be included in the political plans, now that the formation is underway.”

The details of the activities are not yet known, but the idea is that participants will come with both cars and tractors. The municipality of The Hague confirms that the demonstration has been announced. The farmers can go to the Malieveld. Several very large farmer protests were held there in 2019. Nitrogen policy was also the reason then.

Maintain protected nature reserve areas

Farmers Defense Force (FDF) has also announced that it will take action on the same day. These will take place in several places in the country, says board member Sieta van Keimpema. She doesn’t want to say much about the exact details yet. She does not foresee a lot of nuisance for citizens. Among other things, FDF opposes the idea of ​​buying out farmers in areas such as the Gelderse Vallei, so that the ammonia originating from their companies no longer settles on the protected nature of the Veluwe.

According to numerous studies, Dutch nature is in bad shape, with too high nitrogen concentrations being one of the culprits. Court decisions make it necessary for the cabinet to do more against this, because the Netherlands is obliged under EU law to properly maintain protected nature areas. According to measurements and calculations by the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM), agriculture makes the largest contribution to emissions of all sectors. There is a lot of skepticism about this among activist farmers.

Source: Omroepwest.nl

Photo: MBG