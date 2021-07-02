Teenagers will be able to start making appointments to be vaccinated against coronavirus with the Biontech/Pfizer vaccine from Friday, health minister Hugo de Jonge has announced.

Teenagers born in 2004 will be invited first, with 16 and 15-year-olds following in the next few days. Children over 12 who are more vulnerable because of health conditions were sent invitations earlier this month.

On Tuesday the health council approved the ministry’s proposal to offer the Pfizer vaccine to everyone over 12. Those aged 12 to 16 should discuss the issue with their parents, while 17-year-olds are free to decide for themselves, De Jonge said.

‘But youngsters always have the last word,’ he said, adding that even if their parents disagree, teenagers are free to make an appointment with their local health board.

The health council (Gezondheidsraad) recommended vaccinating teenagers to head off the risk of them developing coronavirus complications such as long Covid, and to dampen the spread of the Delta variant of the virus.

De Jonge said he wants to encourage vaccination among the young to make sure that schools do not have to be closed because of outbreaks after the summer holidays.

The Biontech/Pfizer is the only one so far to be approved for use in teenagers.

Source: DutchNews.nl

Photo: CDC via Unsplash