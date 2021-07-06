An outdoor cinema, make-up lessons from make-up artists and all kinds of sports to try out. With the Holiday Pass (Vakantiepas), primary school children can do all kinds of fun activities in and around The Hague between 17 July and 29 August. ‘He is for everyone’, says Elice Negenerman in Haags Bakkie on Den Haag FM.

This year there are more than 80 activities that children can do for free or at a discount. Children can collect stamps, like in a real passport. Prices and promotions are linked to the stamps. ‘It contains more activities than last year, when there was of course still plenty of corona and it was very difficult to get the pass full. This year there are a lot of new things in it because some have dropped out too’, says Elice.

Please note if you want to do something fun from the Holiday Pass, sometimes you still have to make a reservation due to the corona rules. In addition to fun things to do in The Hague itself, you can also visit the Museum of Ethnology in Leiden or Avifauna in Alphen aan den Rijn.

Connection

The Holiday Pass ensures connection: children from different neighborhoods come into contact with each other. ‘Children from Benoordenhout and the Schilderwijk do activities together.’

And some activities from the Holiday Pass are there to put a smile on the face of others. ‘We also have a campaign where children make drawings or cards for people in the care homes of Florence. Because the elderly are still not having a great time there.’

Holiday Pass exists 25 years

The Holiday Pass celebrates its 25th anniversary in The Hague this year. ‘It used to be that not everyone goes on holiday. It has just been created to give them a holiday feeling. And to discover your own city. Parents tell us that sometimes they do things they normally would never have done. You can also really discover what you like. He’s for everyone!’

Children who fill in a questionnaire on the Holiday Pass site after the holiday can win a nice grand prize: to Pathé with the whole class. A winner will be drawn from all entries.

For more information visit: www.vakantiepas.nl

Source and photo: Denhaagfm.nl