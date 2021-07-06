THE HAGUE – GGD Haaglanden received ten reports of corona infections until Monday evening as a result of a student party in The Hague last weekend. The health service confirms this. “We are closely monitoring the situation,” a spokesperson said.

After a party by the student association La Confrérie, which is affiliated with the Hague Hotel School, a cluster was created. “Of course we hope it stays that way. But it is impossible to predict whether and to what extent there will be more infections. We’ll have to wait and see,” said the spokesman when asked whether he fears more positive tests.

RTL Nieuws reports on Monday evening that there are even fifty infections, according to an internal email from the hotel school. ‘With appropriate preparation, we opened our society on June 30 and July 1, the board have written, according to RTL. “We have steadfastly complied with the rules and have been alert to attempts at fraud. For example, we refused entry to any student who did not have a valid QR code, without exception. We regret to see that our tight door policy has not been able to prevent this outbreak.’

Fast growth

Incidentally, the party did not take place at Hotelschool The Hague, but the students do study there. The internal mail stated that students from all four grades were present. “The number of infections is growing rapidly,” was the message in the email.

The GGD advises people who were present at the party or who came into contact with the partygoers afterwards to stay at home in case of complaints and to be tested. The student association could not be reached for comment Monday evening.

