If you want to learn more about online safety and how you can protect yourself against internet fraud, for example, you can contact a ‘digital ambassador’ in your own neighbourhood. It gives neighbors tips about safe internet use. “In this way, more people become aware of the risks and know better what they can do about it,” says alderman Saskia Bruines.

The project started in November in Wateringseveld, Morgenweide and Loosduinen. Now it is also the turn of the Vruchtenbuurt, Bloemenbuurt, Bezuidenhout and Mariahoeve.

The municipality is working with the police to do something about online crime. Especially because it is becoming more and more common. For example, phishing, where criminals try to steal your money online.

Want to become a volunteer?

Residents can sign up to become a digital ambassador at ‘Digitaal Veilig in de Wijk’. “They do not have to be cyber experts, but they do receive training in digital security so that they can inform the neighborhood well prepared,” according to the municipality. The ambassadors inform the neighborhood about digital security via flyers, information and articles in the local newspaper.

There will be new training sessions for ambassadors on 7 and 14 July. You can register via digitalambassadeur@denhaag.nl

Den Haag zet ambassadeurs in om digitale criminaliteit in de wijk aan te pakken. Inwoners krijgen een training en geven als ambassadeurs hun buurtgenoten tips. Burgemeester Jan van Zanen, wethouder Saskia Bruines en politiechef Paul van Musscher tekenden maandag het convenant. pic.twitter.com/XcTPBDlWoD — Newsroom Den Haag (@Newsroom070) July 6, 2021

Source: Denhaagfm.nl

Photo: Blake Connally via Unsplash