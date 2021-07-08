The cabinet is considering bringing back some measures to stop the spread of coronavirus after a surge in cases since restrictions were lifted on June 26.

It will become apparent in the coming days if tightening up the rules is justified, depending on what happens to the figures, health minister Ferd Grapperhaus told reporters on Tuesday.

While not giving details, he warned that café and bar owners should carry out better checks to make sure customers are meeting the rules and improve their own monitoring if they are part of the ‘test for entry’ system.

Establishments which only admit people with a negative coronavirus test or who have been fully vaccinated can ditch the 1.5 metres rule, but it does remain in place in bars and restaurants which do not.

The public health institute RIVM said on Tuesday that almost one in five of the new infections can be traced to a café, bar or club and that over 60% of cases are among the under 30s.

Health minister Hugo de Jonge said on Tuesday that he will now introduce a 14 day wait between vaccination and clearance to attend test for entry events because of the rise in cases. That will be brought in on July 10, so that IT experts have enough time to make the necessary changes.

In the meantime, people who have only just been vaccinated should be extra careful, De Jonge said.

Although 17 million vaccinations have been set in the Netherlands, only 38% of the population is fully vaccinated, the Financieele Dagblad said on Wednesday.

Source: DutchNews.nl

Photo: MB Glod