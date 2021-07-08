We had to wait a while, but this summer there is a lot to do in the city again. More than 450 events are organized for everyone up to the age of 27 during the Summer Programme070 The City is Ours. And during the Olympic Games there is the Olympic Festival in Scheveningen where you can do all kinds of sports and watch the Games in Tokyo on big screens.

“Young people have had such a difficult time, so something extra needs to be done,” says Monique van der Meijden in the radio program Haags Bakkie. In advance, the municipality asked young people what they would like to do. “We had come up with yoga, but then the young people said: well sorry, but we really won’t do that,” laughs Monique.

The full listing of activities can be found at: zomerprogramma070.denhaag.nl

City camping

The activities are very versatile. For example, there will be a city campsite in Loosduinen where 75 young people can camp every evening. “They can be nice to each other, as it should be. Sustainable cardboard tents are ready.”

An Urban Playground will be built on the Binckhorst and in the Zuiderpark, events from The Hague Inside Out will be organized every weekend from 23 July. “Then you can go wild with artists and workshops.”

Het @zomerprogramma070 is bekend gemaakt, jongeren tot 27 jaar kunnen deze zomer elke dag iets leuks doen in hun eigen stad https://t.co/pybrpwJ6GS pic.twitter.com/0Y18P3Y2aK — Newsroom Den Haag (@Newsroom070) July 6, 2021

Olympic Festival

On the beach of Scheveningen you can try out forty sports during the Olympic Festival: from Cruijff courts to supping or sailing in a large water basin. The festival is for everyone, not just young people.

Besides sports, there are also large screens where you can watch the Olympic Games. In addition, the Dutch athletes who win a medal at the Olympic Games are also honored there. ’ 24 hours after they have finished they come back to the Netherlands, because they are not allowed to stay in Tokyo. It will be a fantastic Olympic atmosphere on the beach’, says Niels van Vliet of the sports department of the municipality.

The festival can accommodate 7,500 visitors every day. Due to the corona measures, people have to keep one and a half meters away and the hygiene measures also apply.

Free sports activities in the city

Sports activities are also organized in the eight districts. Such as free running, archery, break dancing and handball clinics. “Many people don’t have the means to get to the beach and a ticket for that costs 13.50 euros.” The activities in the city are free. ‘You can get acquainted with different sports around the corner.’ If you want to participate in a group, you can sign up via mee@teamnlolympicfestival.nl.

Source and Photo: Denhaagfm.nl