Alarming news dominates this week’s podcast as journalist Peter R de Vries is shot in the street and coronavirus infections spread like wildfire through the country’s nightspots. Was De Vries targeted for his investigations into the Netherlands’ drug gangs? And what measures will the government bring back to save everyone from long Cov- sorry, from having to cancel their holidays? MPs say goodbye to the Binnenhof for the last time before a renovation that’s expected to last five years, so it might be finished before the next coalition is formed. A Dutch referee will need to be checking his carpets for Lego bricks after the Euro 2020 semi-final. And we tell you why the retired queen’s bodyguard was court martialled for ‘not paying attention’ at Castle Drakensteyn.

