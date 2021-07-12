GO Sharing has recently started using parking coaches to combat ‘wild parking’ by users of shared scooters in Scheveningen.

“They are there to point people out to parking spaces and to address them if there is antisocial parking. These are the people who actively help educate our users,” Chris Peters told Editie NL.

Other scooter sharing companies are also trying to change parking behaviour. This is how Check. rewards the scooter riders for neat parking. “With this encouragement, it pays for users to think about their parking behavior and to leave the scooter tidy,” says Check. two months ago.

Coins

Check.’s reward system works as follows: Each user assesses how the scooter was left behind by the previous user. With a positive assessment, the user will receive a Coin. With ten Coins you get a free ride.

The Hague has three providers of shared scooters: Felyx, Check. and Go Sharing.

Source and Photo: Denhaagfm.nl