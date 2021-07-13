Have you already seen it? There is now a pump track at the beginning of the Rijswijkse Landingsbaan. This is a type of action sports facility with hills and curves where BMX, skateboard and scooter riders can practice their moves. The skateboarding park next to the pump track has also been renewed.

There were already a number of different types of play facilities in Ypenburg for younger children. The pump track is a spot where older youth can now have fun. Young people were asked for their ideas on what the pump track should look like. The city district and Voor Welzijn organisation then further elaborated on the ideas.

Always something to do

The pump track, just as the skateboarding park, is always open. Voor Welzijn will be organising workshops there.

Source and Photo: Denhaag.nl