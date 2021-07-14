A new arcade has been opened on the boulevard of Scheveningen: ‘Sir Winston Fun & Games’. The hall sits next to Legoland.

“It’s full of cutting edge games and exciting games of skill. But there are also plenty of classic arcade games. Play with each other or against each other. Set new highscores and win great prizes with tickets’, according to the organization.

The arcade is located in the Sir Winston Leisure Center Scheveningen. There are also restaurants such as Humphrey’s, Happy Chicken, Lou’s Icebar and Legoland.

The arcade is open daily from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Source and Photos: Denhaagfm.nl