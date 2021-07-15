Significantly higher fines will be imposed in The Hague for dumping trash. The fine will be increased to 200 euros, up to now it was 126 euros for the first offense and 160 for the second. The fine for someone caught in the act remains at 95 euros, which has been set nationally. ‘If you don’t want to hear, you should feel,’ says alderman Hilbert Bredemeijer (CDA). It is also proposed to remove additional placements [areas around the trash collection sites] on Sundays and camera surveillance will be introduced at places where a lot of dumping is taking place.

‘A small part of the inhabitants of The Hague make the city dirty’, says Bredemeijer. ‘The municipality keeps cleaning up with a total of almost 1,000 employees. Of course we do this together with many involved residents who clean their own street, report via 14070 or adopt an orac [underground trash container]. Disappointingly, things often go wrong after that, because slobs always fail to clean up their waste neatly in a trash can or an orac. It feels like mopping with the tap open. If you don’t want to hear, just feel.’

There is a lot of waste in neighbourhoods such as Transvaal, Moerwijk and Laakkwartier, especially on Monday mornings, says the alderman. Seagulls come up to it and open the bags, so that the garbage ends up everywhere on the street. “The good should not suffer for the bad. You should be able to take the kids to school in the morning without having to step over a mountain of waste. That really scares me and I care about it’, says Bredemeijer.

Cameras

In addition to the higher fines, the municipality will conduct a pilot with camera surveillance at the end of this year. It has also been investigated how much money is needed annually to collect additional placements on Sundays, which currently only takes place on Saturdays.

According to the municipality, an average of 3,500 costs are recovered from waste dumpers every year. ‘The higher amount generates additional income to clean up the city.’ Anyone caught in the act while dumping waste will be fined 95 euros. The proceeds of those fines go to the central government, which therefore wants the amount to be the same throughout the country.

Clean city

‘Although the city will never be 100 percent clean as long as the behaviour does not change, we expect that this approach of both higher fines and the proposal for the removal of additions on Sundays and the use of camera surveillance is a step in the right direction. This shows that we as a municipality are really doing what we can.’ The proposal has been sent to the city council.

Source and Photo: Denhaagfm.nl